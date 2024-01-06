Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker will join Tottenham on a six-month loan deal and there could be an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season.

Romano claims that Werner wants to return to the Premier League and he is very keen on working with the Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who has approved the deal.

The 27-year-old has previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether he can impress at Tottenham. The German international is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a striker. He certainly fits the profile of attackers Spurs seem to prefer.

If he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League, the transfer could look like a masterstroke from the North London club.

??? Timo Werner has accepted Spurs proposal as he wants to return to the Premier League. He’s very keen on working with Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou also approved the deal. Negotiations ongoing today between Leipzig and Tottenham on loan plus potential option to buy clause. pic.twitter.com/yUFmMtNpML — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

It will be an inexpensive addition for them and it will allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well. Tottenham are hoping to sign a central defender before the window closes.

They needed more depth in the attack as well and Werner should prove to be useful acquisition.

The German international knows the Premier League will and he will be expected to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact now. He had an underwhelming spell with Chelsea in the past, and the player will be determined to perform better with Tottenham.