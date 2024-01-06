Tottenham defender Djed Spence has returned to the club from his loan spell at Leeds United.

According to a report from Daily Mail, there were concerns over his attitude at the Championship club and the Tottenham hierarchy were surprised when they were informed that Leeds would terminate his loan deal and send him back to North London with immediate effect.

The England under-21 international struggled for regular game time at the North London club last season and he is unlikely to get any first opportunities this year either.

Tottenham have now put him up for sale again and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The defender was highly rated during his time in the Championship, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Tottenham.

The concerns surrounding his attitude could further ward off suitors. The report from Daily Mail claims that Tottenham harbour concerns with regards to the defender’s attitude as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spence can get his career back on track and work on his attitude problems in the coming months. He will join up with the Tottenham squad on Saturday.

There is no doubt that he has the attributes to develop into a quality fullback, but he will need to improve his professionalism and discipline. If Tottenham cannot find a club willing to sign him permanently this month, another loan deal might be on the cards.