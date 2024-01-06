Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea before the January transfer window closes.

According to Football Insider, the North London club have now opened talks with their London rivals to sign the 23-year-old central midfielder.

Chelsea are under pressure to cash in on some of their players to raise funds for their signings. They will need to comply with the financial fair play regulations and they cannot spend freely anymore.

Gallagher is valued at £45-50 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay that kind of money for him. The 23-year-old midfielder has proven himself in the Premier League League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham as well.

Gallagher is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he joins Tottenham. However, agreeing on a fee with Chelsea and convincing the player to join them will be quite tricky.

The asking price seems like a premium and Spurs will hope to sign him for a more reasonable fee. In addition to that, the player might want to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days. The two clubs are currently negotiating a January transfer, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement.