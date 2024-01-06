Turkish giants interested in unwanted one goal Man United star despite mixed reports

There have been mixed reports around the future of Man United’s Anthony Martial as the French striker’s contract expires at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old never made the desired impact at the Manchester club since moving from Monaco in 2015 and many Man United fans will want to see the player moved on at the end of the season.

It is being reported by several outlets that United will not offer Martial a new deal but Erik ten Hag threw a spanner in the works during his press conference on Friday as the Dutch coach said that the club are in talks with the forward.

Takvim have now chipped in on the discussion over Martial’s future, reporting that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen on signing the Manchester United star.

If Martial is to leave Man United, the Premier League club will want it completed during the current transfer window so they don’t lose the Frenchman for free in the summer.

The 28-year-old is not an important player for Man United this season, scoring just one Premier League goal, therefore, the Red Devils can afford to leave him go but it will leave them short if they can’t bring anyone else in.