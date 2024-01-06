Video: Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino scores in FA Cup win

Charlie Patino scored the opening goal in Swansea’s FA Cup win on Saturday afternoon as he continues to impress while on loan.

The English midfielder joined the Championship club on loan last summer from parent club Arsenal and has established himself as a mainstay in the Swansea team.

Many supporters consider Patino as a potential prospect for the Arsenal senior squad as he demonstrated that he can score from midfield on Saturday.

The 20-year-old popped up at the back post to put his side ahead against Morecambe.