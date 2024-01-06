Video: Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino scores in FA Cup win

Arsenal FC Swansea City AFC
Posted by

Charlie Patino scored the opening goal in Swansea’s FA Cup win on Saturday afternoon as he continues to impress while on loan.

The English midfielder joined the Championship club on loan last summer from parent club Arsenal and has established himself as a mainstay in the Swansea team.

Many supporters consider Patino as a potential prospect for the Arsenal senior squad as he demonstrated that he can score from midfield on Saturday.

The 20-year-old popped up at the back post to put his side ahead against Morecambe.

More Stories Charlie Patino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.