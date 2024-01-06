Video: Ivan Toney scores incredible hat-trick as he prepares for Premier League return

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick for the Brentford Under 23’s on Saturday afternoon as he prepares for his full return to the senior squad.

The English striker received an eight-month betting ban at the end of last season which is set to be lifted on the 16th of this month.

This would potentially mean that he may make his Premier League return against Nottingham Forest on the 20th.

Toney has been able to take part in training and on Saturday played against Southampton Under 23’s where Brentford won 4-1 with the striker bagging a hat-trick.