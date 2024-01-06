Video: Newcastle punish unforgivable Sunderland mistake as Magpies take control of FA Cup tie

Newcastle United FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by

Newcastle are in full control of their FA Cup clash with bitter rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak has doubled the Magpies’ lead. 

The Premier League club have dominated the match and went into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Daniel Ballard own goal.

The Black Cats would have wanted to make a fast start to the second 45 but what happened was the opposite as Newcastle pounced on a mistake.

Pierre Ekwah lost the ball to Miguel Almiron in a very dangerous area and the Newcastle winger picked out Isak in the box for an easy finish and to put Eddie Howe’s side in full control of the contest.

Pictures from ITV Sport and Eleven Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Spurs keeper involved in a heated spat with teammate after the game last night
Jurgen Klopp admits he does not want this one thing to happen against Arsenal
Brazilian World Cup-winning legend sadly passes away
More Stories Alexander Isak Pierre Ekwah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.