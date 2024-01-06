Video: Newcastle punish unforgivable Sunderland mistake as Magpies take control of FA Cup tie

Newcastle are in full control of their FA Cup clash with bitter rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak has doubled the Magpies’ lead.

The Premier League club have dominated the match and went into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Daniel Ballard own goal.

The Black Cats would have wanted to make a fast start to the second 45 but what happened was the opposite as Newcastle pounced on a mistake.

Pierre Ekwah lost the ball to Miguel Almiron in a very dangerous area and the Newcastle winger picked out Isak in the box for an easy finish and to put Eddie Howe’s side in full control of the contest.

An absolute howler from Pierre Ekwah ???? Newcastle increase their lead at the Stadium Of Light ????#EmiratesFACup | #SUNNEW pic.twitter.com/nIMvcH1l7A — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2024

??| GOAL: Isak scores to double the lead! Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/zVdArK0Q6D — TTS. (@TransferSector) January 6, 2024

Pictures from ITV Sport and Eleven Sports