Video: Premier League defender scores rocket to level FA Cup tie and score third goal of the season

Brighton are level against Stoke City in their third-round FA Cup tie courtesy of a stunning goal from Pervis Estupinan.

The Premier League side went behind in the match after 16 minutes as Jan Paul van Hecke scored an own goal but Roberto De Zerbi’s side levelled at the perfect time.

Estupinan scored a rocket in added time of the first half to send the teams into the break level at 1-1, with the strike being the defender’s third of the season in all competitions.

????????? GOAL | Brighton 1-1 Stoke | Estupinan WHAT A GOAL FROM ESTUPINAN!pic.twitter.com/oz4fMRiFyZ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 6, 2024

Estupiñán scores a screamer for Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/GfJrcr58ge — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2024

Pictures from Viaplay and ESPN.