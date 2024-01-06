Video: Premier League defender scores rocket to level FA Cup tie and score third goal of the season

Brighton and Hove Albion Stoke City FC
Posted by

Brighton are level against Stoke City in their third-round FA Cup tie courtesy of a stunning goal from Pervis Estupinan. 

The Premier League side went behind in the match after 16 minutes as Jan Paul van Hecke scored an own goal but Roberto De Zerbi’s side levelled at the perfect time.

Estupinan scored a rocket in added time of the first half to send the teams into the break level at 1-1, with the strike being the defender’s third of the season in all competitions.

Pictures from Viaplay and ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham could make a surprise move for winger with 12 goals and 13 assists
Out of favour Arsenal star unlikely to have future under Mikel Arteta
Image: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has changed his look ahead of AFCON 2024
More Stories Pervis Estupinan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.