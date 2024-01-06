West Ham are reportedly considering a potential return for former winger Felipe Anderson, marking a potential surprise move for the London side.

Tuttomercatoweb’s report suggests that David Moyes is contemplating bringing Anderson back to the London Stadium on a free transfer.

Anderson initially joined West Ham in 2018, spending two seasons with the club before a loan spell at Porto in 2020, followed by a permanent transfer back to Lazio in 2021 for £3 million, which also included a 50% sell-on clause.

During his stint at West Ham, he contributed 12 goals and 13 assists across 73 appearances.

The 30-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Italian side this season, scoring 1 and assist 6. His form has attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, as well as West Ham.

According to the report, West Ham are exploring the possibility of securing a pre-contract agreement with the Brazilian in January, considering his contract is set to expire in the summer.

This would certainly be a surprising transfer from West Ham, one that might raise eyebrows among supporters.