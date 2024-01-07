Sky Sports reporter expecting Arsenal to complete £27 million deal

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arsenal are expected to sign David Raya on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Gunners agreed a loan deal with Brentford to bring the Spanish shot-stopper to the Emirates in the summer. However, successfully negotiating a £27 million buy-option in the goalkeeper’s transfer, the London-based giants will soon have the option to make the 28-year-old’s switch permanent.

And according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, that is exactly what Mikel Arteta plans to do.

“If you look at what Arsenal’s last deal was in the summer transfer window, they bought David Raya. I say bought David Raya, they actually brought him in on loan, with the option to buy him for £27 million,” he told GiveMeSport.

“We expect that deal to go through, but that money will be spent in the summer as part of next year’s budget rather than this year’s budget, such is the constraints that clubs seem to have right now with FFP.”

Raya’s acquisition has sparked debate among fans, including that of opposition fanbases, who believe Arteta’s treatment of Aaron Ramsdale has been unjust and unnecessary.

The Englishman, who was signed from Sheffield United less than three years ago, had played a big part in the Gunners’ return to challenging for silverware. However, after just two seasons in between the sticks, the 25-year-old has effectively been demoted to a backup — a role many feel he’s too good to play.

Consequently, with Ramsdale now expected to depart the club at the end of the season and Raya set to be signed permanently, all the pressure will be on Arteta, who will be praying his goalkeeping decision does not backfire.