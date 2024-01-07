Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly set to miss today’s FA Cup third round clash with Liverpool due to a new injury blow.

The Brazil international has endured major problems with staying fit since his move to Arsenal from Manchester City last season, and it seems the club are now sweating over his future once again.

It seems Jesus is now suffering from a knee injury, though it’s not yet clear how serious it is, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal fans will hope this injury isn’t a lengthy one, or Mikel Arteta’s side will be in big trouble as they’re already struggling enough in front of goal as it is, but would surely then need to make a major investment up front this January.

The Gunners spent big on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz over the summer, so there might not be much room for them to do so again this winter, though continuing with only Eddie Nketiah is surely not an option.

It may be that Jesus’ situation has to be looked at this summer as his fitness has made him pretty unreliable so far in his Emirates Stadium career.