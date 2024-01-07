Arsenal ready to change transfer plans after becoming aware of player’s bargain release clause

Arsenal are reportedly ready to delay their plans for signing a new full-back as they eye up the potential bargain move for Jeremie Frimpong, which will only be possible when a £34m release clause becomes active in the summer.

The Dutchman has impressed in the Bundesliga and will surely earn himself a big move sooner or later, as he has all the qualities to shine at the very highest level.

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber last summer but may feel that they could use him at centre-back or left-back in the long-term, meaning there may be room for Frimpong to come in and make that right-hand side role his own.

According to Bild, Arsenal had some potential plans to sign a full-back this January, but the presence of that clause in Frimpong’s contract this summer now seems set to impact the club’s plans.

This might be a bit of a risky approach, however, as AFC clearly need to strengthen this winter after a recent difficult spell that has seen them lose their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Frimpong is the kind of player who could make a difference straight away, but the reality is that players of that calibre don’t often get sold by their clubs during the middle of the campaign.