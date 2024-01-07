Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal potentially seeking transfer to replace under-performing senior player

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Arsenal’s plans to sign a new left-back this January.
The Gunners do seem to be exploring the market for signings in that area of the pitch this winter, but Romano believes this is more about strengthening the depth of their squad, rather than actively looking for a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The Ukraine international impressed when he first joined Arsenal from Manchester City last season, but it’s fair to say he’s had some unconvincing moments this term, and it’s the source of some debate between the club’s fans.
Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he rates Zinchenko highly, and he’d be surprised if Arsenal were looking for a new first-choice left-back to take over from the 27-year-old.
There are no specific names being linked with Arsenal yet, but Romano says this is something that Mikel Arteta and other key figures at the club will be discussing and exploring this month.
“It is true that Arsenal could sign a new left-back this January, but there are no specific names to mention yet. Arsenal will assess the market and discuss that internally, with Mikel Arteta also to be involved,” Romano said.
“It’s important to clarify, however, that they will not be recalling Kieran Tierney from his loan at Real Sociedad.
“Some fans have also asked me what this means for Oleksandr Zinchenko, as there have been debates about if he’s been at his best this season. My understanding, however, is that it’s more about having depth in this position, so they are considering it and looking into possible options.”
He added: “Personally, I really like Zinchenko as a player so I’d be surprised if Arsenal were actively looking to replace him.”
