Aston Villa add Liverpool-linked attacker to list of ‘long-term targets’

Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to rival Liverpool in search of a new wide-attacker, and according to recent reports, the name on Unai Emery’s wishlist is Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

That’s according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who claims the Villians, along with Brighton and Hove Albion, have identified Leeds United’s in form number 10 as a ‘long-term’ transfer target.

Although a move for the 22-year-old Dutchman is unlikely to materialise this month, the summer window could see the trio of Premier League clubs make their move, especially if the Whites fail to win promotion.

Enjoying a fantastic individual campaign, Summerville, who has already scored 12 goals and registered six assists in his first 23 Championship appearances, is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important players.

However, with that kind of form always comes unwanted attention, and with Liverpool reportedly among the youngster’s admirers, Leeds will know their Rotterdam-born forward is going to be hard to keep hold of beyond this season.

As for Villa and Brighton, both will feel they’re worthy of future consideration. Both clubs are particularly appealing to players who want to develop and take their careers to the next level.

Nevertheless, the lure of Anfield, and working under Jurgen Klopp, could be too good to turn down, therefore, fans will be interested to see how this saga ends.

