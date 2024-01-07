Borussia Dortmund ‘send official proposal’ to Chelsea for 21-year-old defender

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Bundesliga side are looking to capitalise on the defender’s desire to play more first-team minutes while the January transfer window is open.

Looking to bring the 21-year-old to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium on loan until the end of the season, the eight-time German champions are hoping their reputation as one of Europe’s best at developing young players can help convince the young Dutchman to make the switch.

And according to Romano, Marco Rose has been offered a major boost after the full-back has decided he is ‘keen on the move’.

??? Understand Borussia Dortmund have sent official proposal to Chelsea for Ian Maatsen today! Loan bid submitted, more details to be clarified soon between the two clubs. ??? Maatsen, keen on BVB move. More to follow as negotiations are now at advanced stages. pic.twitter.com/VBsMUR140z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2024

Having spent last season out on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley before rejecting the chance to join the Clarets again in the summer, Maatsen obviously feels he is good enough to play for a Champions League-quality side.

And with just 18 months left on his contract, Dortmund, now well-placed to land Chelsea’s highly-rated defender, will be expected to include a buy-option in their loan proposal.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in the summer, Maatsen, who has also represented the Netherlands’ Under-21s on 13 occasions, has featured in 16 games in all competitions but has yet to score a goal or register an assist.