Chelsea eye-up January move for La Liga defender

The Blues are reportedly interested in a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Aitor Paredes in the January window.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen his Chelsea side in the January window after a poor start to the season sees them currently sitting in 10th place after 20 games.

The club are reportedly keen to bring some more new signings with a striker high up on the list.

But according to reports from the Sun via TBR Football, they are interested in signing Spanish centre-back Paredes from Bilbao.

The 23-year-old will reportedly cost £20 million as the Blues are in desperate need of some defensive reinforcements after their latest injury problems.

Reece James has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after sustaining yet another injury while Benoit Badiashile is out due to ‘muscle fatigue’.

The report states that Chelsea has sent scouts to monitor Paredes on seven occasions including their most recent game against Sevilla on Thursday where he scored for his side.

Pochettino must now get his side ready for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesborough on Tuesday before a London derby against Fulham at the weekend.