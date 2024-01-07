Chelsea given reassuring injury update after latest scare

Chelsea have been given some reassuring news on Christopher Nkunku’s latest injury, with journalist Fabrice Hawkins suggesting the French forward’s latest setback is not as serious as some had feared.

Nkunku missed yesterday’s FA Cup clash against Preston, but it seems this was just a precaution from Chelsea, with the former RB Leipzig man now expected to make it back for the club’s next fixtures.

See below for details from Hawkins, who says Nkunku had a hip injury, but it’s just a minor complaint that kept him out and not anything long-term, which will come as a relief to Chelsea fans after he missed so much of the first half of the season…

?? On Christopher Nkunku's hip injury ?Nothing serious. If all goes well he will be there next week againt Middlesbrough or Fulham ? It was just prevention, he is fine pic.twitter.com/M1ij3e5eLt — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 7, 2024

Nkunku looked an exciting talent during his Leipzig days and CFC supporters will be eager to see what he can do for Mauricio Pochettino’s side once he gets a run of games together.

The 26-year-old could be the answer to Chelsea’s problems up front after some inconsistency from Nicolas Jackson in this campaign so far.