West Ham was hit with three injury blows during their FA Cup clash as Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos all sustained problems.

The Hammers were held to a surprising 1-1 draw against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon as Tomy Conway cancelled out a Bowen opener.

Both sides must now play a replay at Ashton Gate before the winner proceeds to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But Moyes will be concerned about the potential injuries of three of his star players as both Paqueta and Mavropanos were forced off during the game while Bowen received treatment after.

Speaking after the contest, the Scottish manager revealed that he did not have an update on any of the potential injuries.

“I couldn’t give you any update at all,” he via the Standard.

“I’ve not even to spoken to the medical team since the end of the game, so I couldn’t give you anything on that.”

The Brazilian midfielder was forced off during the win against Arsenal with Moyes confirming that it’s the ‘same injury’.

The Hammers will now turn their attention to next weekend’s clash against Sheffield United as they look to maintain their 6th place spot.