Arsenal are now reportedly open to selling Emile Smith Rowe to Aston Villa, who remain interested in the 23-year-old.

The Gunners have not found much of a first-team role for Smith Rowe in recent times, and Villa are known to have tried making bids for the player in the past.

Villa have had a fine season and will no doubt want to keep on strengthening, with Smith Rowe looking like a realistic possibility for them, according to latest reports.

Arsenal might want to be careful about letting Smith Rowe leave, however, as they’re already a little short of depth in a few key areas.

Mikel Arteta might, however, calculate that cashing in on a midfielder like Smith Rowe could help fund a move for a striker like Ivan Toney.