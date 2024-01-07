Arsenal are now reportedly open to selling Emile Smith Rowe to Aston Villa, who remain interested in the 23-year-old.
The Gunners have not found much of a first-team role for Smith Rowe in recent times, and Villa are known to have tried making bids for the player in the past.
Villa have had a fine season and will no doubt want to keep on strengthening, with Smith Rowe looking like a realistic possibility for them, according to latest reports.
Arsenal might want to be careful about letting Smith Rowe leave, however, as they’re already a little short of depth in a few key areas.
Mikel Arteta might, however, calculate that cashing in on a midfielder like Smith Rowe could help fund a move for a striker like Ivan Toney.
Well if Emery will give Emily Smith Rowe game time is better he leave though we know he loves Arsenal but he needs to play which is the primary goal for any player instead of sitting on the bench always better he leave to where he will be featured with the present situation he can’t play for England squad so no need sitting on the bench always without playing week in week out afterwards he is a promising Star as it is now Joe Wilcox have a better chance to play for England.