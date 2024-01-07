Euro giants send scouts to watch €30 million-rated Arsenal prodigy

Juventus are always on the lookout for young players with huge potential who can help them in the long run.

Charlie Patino is a player they admire and according to a report by Calciomercato, the Old Lady had sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action.

Patino joined the Arsenal youth ranks back in the summer of 2015. He has slowly come up the ranks at the club and is currently out on loan at Swansea in the Championship.

He has featured in a total of 21 matches for the English second-division club and has even contributed towards eight goals. His impressive performance have resulted in a lot of interest and Juventus are one of the clubs keen on having him in their ranks.

Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director of the Turin-based club is a big admirer of the 20-year-old midfielder. He feels Patino is one of the finest talents produced in the Arsenal academy of late and he had recently sent scouts to watch him in action.

Juventus scouts were present in the stands of the Swansea stadium to watch the Arsenal youth product in action in an FA Cup fixture against Morecambe yesterday. The 20-year-old stole the show as he found the back of the net and helped Swansea register an easy 2-0 win.

While Juventus are keen on having him in their ranks, Arsenal could end up being a huge obstacle for them. The Gunners value the 20-year-old at €30 million and more importantly, they have never expressed the intention of parting ways with him.