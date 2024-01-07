Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Arsenal claim and addresses issue for Liverpool ahead of FA Cup tie

Fabrizio Romano has looked ahead to today’s big game in the FA Cup third round as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Anfield in their recent Premier League meeting, but the Gunners’ form since then has been poor, whereas Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone from strength to strength and are now top of the table.

One issue now, however, is that Liverpool face a period without Mohamed Salah in their line up, as the Egyptian forward has gone to AFCON to represent his country.

Romano admits Salah will be a loss for the Reds, though he also suggested he could see them coping well without him as they have depth in attack.

Meanwhile, in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano also told CaughtOffside he could see Arsenal bouncing back after their recent slump, so he’s clearly not writing Mikel Arteta’s side off either ahead of this intriguing contest.

“Arsenal have a big game against Liverpool in the FA Cup today and I’m looking forward to seeing these two top teams in action against each other again after the thrilling encounter we saw between them at Anfield recently,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Liverpool will remain very competitive even without Mohamed Salah in the squad. But I’ve also no doubts on Arsenal – even if recent results were poor they remain an excellent team in my opinion and they will be back.”