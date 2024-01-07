Good news for Arsenal fans as Fabrizio Romano says injury to key star “not serious”

Arsenal were dealt a blow on Sunday in the build-up to their major FA Cup clash with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium as it was revealed that Gabriel Jesus would miss the match through injury.

The Brazilian star is prone to being absent for spells and already missed a chunk of this season with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the campaign.

It was reported on Sunday that the forward has picked up a knee injury and would miss the Liverpool match but Fabrizio Romano has said that it is being described as ‘not serious’.

Jesus is expected to be out of action for a short period of time as a precaution and Mikel Arteta will hope to have him back for the important months ahead as soon as possible.

Gabriel Jesus' knee injury is being described as 'not serious' — just knock after the blow he suffered months ago. The expectation is for Gabriel to be out just for short time for precaution, set to return soon if all goes to plan.

This is a blow to Arsenal as the Gunners are not blessed with a lot of options for the striker role. Eddie Nketiah will fill in while Jesus recovers, but this injury highlights once again the need for a striker to arrive at the Emirates.

The Brazilian star is not a major goalscorer himself, netting just seven times this season across 21 games. It remains to be seen who will arrive in North London in 2024 but in the meantime, Nketaih will be leading the line for Arteta’s side.