Image confirms Leeds United player has left the club today

Finlay Gorman has left Leeds United in favour of a move to Manchester City.

Confirming the teenager’s exit from the club, leading transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X saying: “English talent Finlay Gorman signs in as new Manchester City player from Leeds United, deal completed,” along with an image of the midfielder in sky blue colours.

?? English talent Finlay Gorman signs in as new Manchester City player from Leeds United, deal completed. 2008 born top talent turned down many bids to accept Manchester City project, agreement now official. Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/IslO7DaH3D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2024

Representing Leeds United’s Under-18s in five games, the 15-year-old, who operates predominantly as an attacking midfielder, scored two goals and registered one assist.

He will now form part of the Cityzens’ prestigious academy with hopes of developing into a senior player one day in the not so distant future.