West Ham United are reportedly in the strongest position to seal the transfer of Sunderland youngster Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Championship and looks to be finally living up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Clarke has 12 goals in all competitions this season and it seems clear he could add something to this West Ham attack in the second half of this campaign.

Clarke surely won’t come cheap, however, as Sunderland won’t want to part with this important player.

Reports suggest WHUFC view Clarke as someone who could emulate Jarrod Bowen in years to come.