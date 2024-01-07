West Ham in pole position to sign Englishman with 12 goals this season

Sunderland AFC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly in the strongest position to seal the transfer of Sunderland youngster Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Championship and looks to be finally living up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Clarke has 12 goals in all competitions this season and it seems clear he could add something to this West Ham attack in the second half of this campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal ready to change transfer plans after becoming aware of player’s bargain release clause
West Ham staff disappointed with first-team player this season
Leeds want to make Premier League winger their first January signing

Clarke surely won’t come cheap, however, as Sunderland won’t want to part with this important player.

Reports suggest WHUFC view Clarke as someone who could emulate Jarrod Bowen in years to come.

More Stories Jack Clarke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.