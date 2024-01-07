Jurgen Klopp gives blunt reply after Jordan Henderson question

The German manager dismissed any talk of a potential return to Liverpool for Jordan Henderson.

The English midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League after it was reported that he wanted to quit the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson joined Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in the summer after 12 years in Merseyside where he would lead his club to Premier League and Champions League glory.

The rumours of a potential return to England have sparked speculation about a Liverpool move as Jurgen Klopp was asked about this after his side’s FA Cup win on Sunday.

“Did Hendo have a press conference and say that or what?” He told a journalist via Sky Sports.

“Ahh, it’s just written! That means for me it’s not existing.

“He didn’t call me! We spoke actually, but not about that. So really nothing to say about that.”

Liverpool have secured passage to the next round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners failed to convert several chances, particularly in the first half and were made to regret it as an own-goal and Luis Diaz’s strike knocked them out of the competition.