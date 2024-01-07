Kylian Mbappe has reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to join European giants in the summer

The French forward has reportedly reached an agreement to join Real Madrid for free in the summer.

After endless speculation over the past two seasons about the future of Kylian Mbappe it seems that he is reportedly set to leave PSG at the end of the season.

It was reported early on Sunday by The Times that the forward had turned down a move to the Spanish giants and was considering a move to the Premier League.

But according to a report from Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old has ‘reached an agreement’ to join Los Blancos at the end of the season which was agreed ‘a few days ago’.

Real Madrid are big fans of Mbappe and has attempted to bring the World Cup winner to La Liga on several occasions since he joined PSG from Monaco.

The French forward’s contract expires at the end of the season and although he has an option to extend the deal by a year, he previously told PSG that he would not exercise it.

Mbappe was in fine form for his side on Sunday as they thrashed Revel 9-0, with the 25-year-old bagging a hat-trick.