Latest report gives Liverpool fans hope that the Reds could bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield in 2024

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, there will be no player talked about more than Kylian Mbappe as the superstar decides on his future.

The French international is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season but should the forward leave the Ligue 1 outfit for free,  the 25-year-old will have to give the club in the region of €70-80m and potentially even higher depending on variables, reports Ben Jacobs.

A contract extension at the Parc des Princes is still a possibility but Real Madrid have always been the destination Mbappe has been tipped to move to next.

However, a new report from The Times states that the PSG superstar is unimpressed by the La Liga club’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month. Therefore, Mbappe wants to explore all of his options, which includes a move to the Premier League.

Should the World Cup winner opt for England, the favourites for his signature will be Liverpool.

Julian Laurens, a French journalist close to the Mbappe clan, said this week that the superstar “really, really likes” Liverpool and if the player is free, the Merseyside club will certainly try to make it happen.

There will be a lot more twists and turns in the Mbappe sage before the player decides his next move but for now, fans of the Merseyside club can still be hopeful.

