Leeds want to make Premier League winger their first January signing

Leeds United are reportedly pushing harder to win the race for Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho this January.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Carvalho to Leeds saga, with the Yorkshire giants up against a number of other clubs for the Portugal Under-21 international after his return to Liverpool from loan at RB Leipzig.

Carvalho struggled for playing time during his loan spell in the Bundesliga, meaning he’s now set to go out on loan again, with Leeds pushing to bring the talented young attacking midfielder to Elland Road as soon as possible.

However, the likes of Wolves, Southampton and Hull City also look to be in the race for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool’s priority is for Carvalho to play more than he did at Leipzig, and one imagines Leeds could therefore be a good move for him.

LUFC should be able to find room for a talent like Carvalho, who could be key to helping them win promotion back to the Premier League.