Exclusive: Liverpool put together six-name list for next two transfer windows, including Arsenal target

Liverpool are ready to move for new signings in this January’s transfer window if the opportunity arises, while plans are also already being put in place for top targets to pursue in the summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation inside Anfield have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have as many as six main names on their list of targets for defence, midfield, and attack, with the latter being something they could be tempted to look at closely this January due to the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen to capitalise on the club’s strong current position in the Premier League table, with more rebuilding in midfield looking like it might be needed despite significant changes in that area of their squad over the summer.

CaughtOffside understands that Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone remain on Liverpool’s list in that area of the pitch, along with Schalke wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo, 17, whose immense potential has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

In defence, LFC are currently thought to be prioritising Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, with the talented 22-year-old working his way firmly up to the top of Klopp’s list for that position, which is expected to need addressing soon due to the ageing Joel Matip edging towards the end of his contract.

One issue with Inacio is that Sporting are not willing to sell the Portugal international, so talks have not yet reached an advanced stage. Inacio does, however, have a €60m release clause, which could give Liverpool the option to bypass any complicated or draw-out negotiations.

Finally, the Merseyside giants also have two targets in attack, with a potential battle with Arsenal on the cards as Wolves winger Pedro Neto works his way onto Klopp’s radar.

The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season, and Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that he expects him to be a summer target for Arsenal.

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is another impressive up-and-coming talent being considered for that position by Liverpool, with the Belgian wide-man deciding to stay at PSV in the summer despite being targeted by Brentford.