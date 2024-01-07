Man Utd could offer £50m ace in a deal to sign 22-year-old attacker

While Manchester United are expected to make moves in the ongoing transfer window, their major focus is on the next summer window when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover will be in full flow.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise will be a top target for the Red Devils and according to the Daily Star, they are ready to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a player plush cash deal to sign him.

United did have a decent season last time out, but they have failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season.

They have struggled to get going and are expected to make major changes to their squad next summer with Ratcliffe’s £1.2 billion takeover now complete.

The Red Devils have been monitoring Olise for a while now and he is among their top transfer targets for the summer of 2024.

According to the report, there is a release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract that he penned down earlier this season. The release clause comes into operation next summer. While the exact figure is unknown, it is expected to be clause to double the £35 million clause that existed in his previous deal.

In order to strengthen their position in the pursuit of the 22-year-old signature, the Red Devils are ready to offer Wan-Bissaka in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Eagles remain keen on bringing back the 26-year-old who joined United back in 2017 for £50 million. With Palace keen on acquiring the services of the full-back, the Red Devils hope a player-plus-cash deal will increase their chances of landing Olise at the club.