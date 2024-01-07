Manchester City have one of the strongest squads in world football, and despite that they are always on the lookout for players who could further bolster it.

Pep Guardiola’s team have identified Pedro Porro as a potential target and could soon make a surprise move for his services according to a report by Fichajes.

The 24-year-old came up the ranks at Girona and made quite a name for himself before joining Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

Things did not work out according to plan for the Spanish fullback at City and he parted ways with them in the summer of 2022 to join Sporting CP where he had already spent two seasons while on loan.

Porro managed to revive himself at the Portuguese club and secured a move back to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur in the winter of 2023. Initially, it was a loan move, but it was made permanent last summer.

The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength, and he has been in sensational form in the ongoing season. In his 20 appearances in all competitions, he has contributed towards eight goals.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of Guardiola who wants to resign him. The City manager feels he could be an ideal fit for the club and can help them replace Kyle Walker who is already 33. While they do have Rico Lewis in their ranks, Porro has the experience and it gives him the edge.

While his contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2028, City are still willing to make a move for his services and they are expected to make a final decision on his possible return in the coming months.