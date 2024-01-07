Mauricio Pochettino responds to Chelsea links with former PL winner

Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move back to the Premier League as he is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are one of the clubs linked with the former Liverpool skipper but according to Mauricio Pochettino via The Standard, the 33-year-old is not on their agenda.

The England international was a part of the Merseyside club for 12 long years, and he guided them to every major title. He ended his stay at the club in the last summer window and joined Al-Ettifaq in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

Despite the huge wages that he is being paid, the 33-year-old is unhappy in the Middle East and wants to return to Europe.

The former Liverpool captain hasn’t won a single game in over two months at the Middle East club and wants to return to the Premier League.

The England international has been linked with a move to Chelsea but according to their manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues have no interest in his services. They are not thinking about signing players at the moment and their sole focus is on Andrey Santos who has been recalled from his disappointing loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Pochettino will try to figure out if there is a place for Santos in his first-team squad and if not, they will look to loan him out elsewhere. But, they are unlikely to make moves in the ongoing transfer window to sign players.