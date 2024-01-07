Mikel Arteta claims that his side ‘deserved to win’ against Liverpool

The Arsenal manager praised his side’s performance on Sunday evening despite their 2-0 loss against Liverpool.

The Gunners have now been ejected from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup as Mikel Arteta attempts to chase down his first piece of silverware since 2020.

Despite dominating large portions of the game at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal fell to a 2-0 loss to a weakened but clinical Liverpool side.

Arteta’s men had plenty of opportunities to score but consistently failed as their goalscoring problem became more apparent.

Speaking after the game, Arteta claimed that his side ‘deserved to win’ and urged fans to ‘stay behind’ the players.

“We deserved to win the game, there’s no question about that.” 18 shots.

0 goals.

"We deserved to win the game, there's no question about that." 18 shots. 0 goals. 1 #FACup exit.

With just one win in seven, the Spanish manager needs to turn around results quickly if he wants to stay in a title race, with Manchester City and now Liverpool kicking into gear.

Supporters who were hoping for a busy January window will be disappointed after Arteta revealed that it’s ‘not realistic’ when discussing potential incoming this month.