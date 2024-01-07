Mikel Arteta issues January transfer message after FA Cup loss

The Arsenal boss revealed that the club are unlikely to do much business in the January window after their disappointing loss on Sunday.

The Gunners are now out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium despite a dominating performance.

Arsenal had several clear-cut chances to score throughout the match but failed to capitalise as they spurned countless opportunities with their rivals punishing them late in the second half.

The toothless display has only convinced the fanbase more that they need an out-and-out striker up front but Mikel Arteta has labelled it as ‘unrealistic’.

“At the moment it doesn’t look realistic,” he told beIN Sports.

“My job is to improve the players we have.”

The concern surrounding the striker department has only grown after it was revealed that Gabriel Jesus sustained a knee problem in the build-up to this game.