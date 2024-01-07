New Man United owners want to sell £70m man to reduce wage bill

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come through the door at Man United and the British businessman has already made one decision regarding the future of one superstar.

According to Alan Nixon, INEOS want to part ways with Casemiro as the new owners look for ways to reduce the Manchester club’s wage bill.

The Brazilian star was signed from Real Madrid last year as part of a £70m deal and it is believed that the 31-year-old is the Red Devils’ top earner, taking home £350,000-a-week.

Casemiro made a big impact at Man United last season but not so much during the current campaign, therefore, it could be a smart move to move on from the veteran star.

? INEOS want to sell Casemiro to help reduce Manchester United's wage bill. (Source: @reluctantnicko) pic.twitter.com/3BHJEWHGWD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 7, 2024

When Ratcliffe first enquired about buying Man United, the new co-owner of the Manchester club reportedly questioned the decision to sign Casemiro for such big money, reports Manchester Evening News.

The 71-year-old now has the power to make big decisions at Man United and will one of his first be to get rid of the Brazil star and bring in a younger replacement?