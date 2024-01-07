Premier League club slap £60m price tag on Arsenal target as manager doesn’t want to let key star leave in January

Everton are stuck in a relegation fight this season and with that in mind, the Toffees have placed a £60m price tag on midfielder Amadou Onana to keep suitors away.

The Belgian star has been a key player for the Merseyside club since joining from Lille as part of a £33m deal in 2022 and his status has not changed under Sean Dyche.

The Everton boss does not want to lose the midfielder mid-season and according to Football Insider, the Blues have slapped a £60m price tag on the 22-year-old’s head.

Dyche has fielded the Belgian international in every game he has been available for this season but Arsenal are one club looking to lure the player away from Goodison Park, with the Gunners exploring a potential deal for the midfielder this winter.

Mikel Arteta wants to add another player to his midfield options with Onana being on the list. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is believed to be the Spanish coach’s top target, states the report, but that is another transfer that would have to wait until the summer.

Signing any club’s best players in January is always a hard task as they have very little time to replace them and if successful, extra money has to come out of the pocket of the buying club.

Arsenal will likely wait until the summer months to address their midfield options and fans of the North London club will hope a striker follows behind any potential signing.