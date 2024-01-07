Kevin De Bruyne continues to be linked with a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

The experienced midfielder, who helped fire Manchester City to an emphatic treble last season, has been linked with a surprise exit at the end of the season.

Having spent much of the campaign out after aggravating a pre-existing hamstring injury on the first day of the season, the 32-year-old made his comeback during today’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Huddersfield.

However, out of contract in just 18 months and with no signs yet of a renewal, rumours the Belgian international could depart the Etihad continue to swirl.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Saudi clubs remain hopeful they can prise the veteran midfielder away from Manchester once the summer arrives.

Considered a ‘top priority’ for the Middle East’s biggest and wealthiest clubs, Manchester City’s number 17 could become the latest big-name to leave European football in the coming months.