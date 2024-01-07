Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Man Utd decided against beating Tottenham to Timo Werner transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into why Manchester United didn’t push more for the signing of Timo Werner this January as he instead closes in on a loan transfer to Tottenham.

The Germany international is set to join Spurs until the end of the season, and Romano has discussed the details of the move as the north London side have a buy option at the end of his loan, rather than an obligation, meaning they’re not under pressure to buy him until they’ve had a proper look at him.

With Man Utd, however, Romano told CaughtOffside, as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that the Red Devils simply weren’t sure yet about what kind of forward they want to bring in, which presumably allowed Tottenham to move ahead of them.

It seems there was a lot more decisiveness at Tottenham, with Romano explaining that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the player, while Werner himself also feels this could be the best move for him at this stage.

“We start today’s column with a ‘here we go’ for Timo Werner to Tottenham on a loan deal from RB Leipzig. We know Tottenham have been working hard to sign a new centre-back, and remain in talks with Genoa over Radu Dragusin, but meanwhile they have also been able to agree a deal for a new striker in Werner,” Romano said.

“The former Chelsea player is returning to the Premier League and from what I’ve been hearing he’s really tempted to work under Ange Postecoglou. He really believes this is the perfect system for him to perform, and it’s the same for Postecoglou – he believes Werner is a big opportunity.

“Tottenham will pay Werner’s entire salary for the remainder of the season, and then they will have a buy option clause in the deal, which is worth something like €18m. It’s not mandatory, so Spurs can decide at the end of the season. If all goes to plan, the player will travel to London in the next day or two for medical tests and to sign his contract. The deal is almost done and Tottenham’s main focus now is on a new centre-back in Dragusin.

“For me it’s a smart deal. It’s a loan, Spurs have buy option but not mandatory so they can get a look at the player before committing. Timo is super hungry as he believes this is great opportunity for him. Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility but then they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want.”