Tottenham set to submit an offer for 23-year-old French defender

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to reinforce their squad in the ongoing transfer window and signing a new centre-back is one of their priorities.

Spurs are interested in the services of Sevilla’s Loic Bade and are expected to soon submit an offer, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Spurs got off to a flying start in the 2023-24 season, they were comfortably sitting at the top of the Premier League table but injuries have derailed their progress.

The London club are currently fifth in the points table and the injury to summer signing Micky van de Ven has been one of the biggest blows.

Without the 22-year-old centre-back, they seem vulnerable at the back and don’t really have the much-needed depth to push for titles. With Eric Dier all set to part ways with the London club in the ongoing window, signing a new centre-back is a must.

Spurs are looking to push for the services of Bade who has been in sensational form since joining Sevilla in the winter of 2023. He initially joined them on a short loan, but the move was made permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old French defender has made quite a name for himself and Spurs are keen on having him in their ranks.

They want to sign him in the ongoing window and will soon put forward an offer to Sevilla for the French defender.

While Tottenham are quite keen on acquiring his services, it won’t be easy to sign him as he still has more than three years left on his deal with the Spanish club.