Tottenham reportedly now look ready to sell young full-back Djed Spence for potentially a considerable loss on the £20m they paid for him after recalling him from Leeds United.

The 23-year-old’s career has really gone downhill since moving to Spurs, having struggled for playing time before going out on loan a couple of times.

Spence previously looked like an outstanding talent when he was at Middlesbrough and on loan at Nottingham Forest, but he recently failed to see much first-team action during his loan spell at Leeds.

According to the Daily Express, Spence is now set to be made available by Tottenham this January, with the north Londoners ready to let him go for relatively cheap.

Spence cost Spurs £20m when he first joined but one imagines he would now command a fraction of that fee.