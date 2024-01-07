Transfer news: Why Werner is joining Spurs over Man Utd, Arsenal LB search, Chelsea wonderkid links & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Timo Werner to Tottenham – here we go!

We start today’s column with a ‘here we go’ for Timo Werner to Tottenham on a loan deal from RB Leipzig. We know Tottenham have been working hard to sign a new centre-back, and remain in talks with Genoa over Radu Dragusin, but meanwhile they have also been able to agree a deal for a new striker in Werner.

The former Chelsea player is returning to the Premier League and from what I’ve been hearing he’s really tempted to work under Ange Postecoglou. He really believes this is the perfect system for him to perform, and it’s the same for Postecoglou – he believes Werner is a big opportunity.

Tottenham will pay Werner’s entire salary for the remainder of the season, and then they will have a buy option clause in the deal, which is worth something like €18m. It’s not mandatory, so Spurs can decide at the end of the season. If all goes to plan, the player will travel to London in the next day or two for medical tests and to sign his contract. The deal is almost done and Tottenham’s main focus now is on a new centre-back in Dragusin.

For me it’s a smart deal. It’s a loan, Spurs have buy option but not mandatory so they can get a look at the player before committing. Timo is super hungry as he believes this is great opportunity for him. Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility but then they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want.

Staying with Tottenham, Eric Dier leaving for Bayern Munich is also a possibility, but it’s on Bayern, they have to decide how they want to proceed. Thomas Tuchel has been asked about the deal but wouldn’t comment on it, so let’s see how it will develop.

Hannibal hijack, no Sancho buy option, and more Man Utd updates

Hannibal Mejbri is one to watch at the moment. As I reported a few days ago, the plan is for him to leave Manchester United on loan, which is why he didn’t go to the AFCON with Tunisia. He had bids from Freiburg, Lyon and Sevilla, but Sevilla are the big favourites to sign Hannibal.

Hannibal himself told Sevilla he wanted to join, so the Spanish club approached Manchester United to negotiate a loan with a buy option, buy-back clause, and so on. The conversations started, but meanwhile, Everton also approached Hannibal and also want to make a loan approach for the midfielder – they want to hijack Sevilla’s deal.

Everton will insist, and I think they have a chance. It won’t be easy because of Hannibal’s green light to Sevilla, but that deal isn’t done yet and Everton are trying. Let’s see if Sevilla can remain in pole position, but they need to finalise an agreement with United as well, not just the player.

Another Everton story I’m seeing a lot is Amadou Onana. For sure, interest is there since a long time from English and Spanish clubs – Onana is super appreciated around Europe. However, there is currently no substantial update on this one. Obviously Everton would prefer to sell him in the summer rather than during the middle of the season.

Another important update on Manchester United – Jadon Sancho is still waiting for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United to clarify the final details of the loan deal, on things like loan fee and payment terms. One crucial point is that it will be a straight loan for Sancho to Dortmund, with no buy option. Why? Because United believe that the value for Sancho at the moment is not realistic – he’s not played since September, so they don’t want to do a cheap deal now. They want to do a straight loan and then assess the situation in the summer, probably with a new director and new people at the club.

A deal that probably won’t be happening this January, however, is one for Antonio Silva. Despite latest rumours about Chelsea, I’m hearing no updates so far and all sources expect any deal to be more than difficult in January as Benfica don’t want to sell him. Manchester United have scouted him multiple times and he remains one of the players they like but not for now, he’s probably going to be too expensive in January.

A look at Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of their FA Cup clash today

It is true that Arsenal could sign a new left-back this January, but there are no specific names to mention yet. Arsenal will assess the market and discuss that internally, with Mikel Arteta also to be involved.

It’s important to clarify, however, that they will not be recalling Kieran Tierney from his loan at Real Sociedad. The player himself confirmed this, saying: “Several people have asked me about this but the answer is: no. I am definitely staying here (in January).”

Some fans have also asked me what this means for Oleksandr Zinchenko, as there have been debates about if he’s been at his best this season. My understanding, however, is that it’s more about having depth in this position, so they are considering it and looking into possible options. Personally, I really like Zinchenko as a player so I’d be surprised if Arsenal were actively looking to replace him.

Of course, Arsenal have a big game against Liverpool in the FA Cup today and I’m looking forward to seeing these two top teams in action against each other again after the thrilling encounter we saw between them at Anfield recently.

I’m sure Liverpool will remain very competitive even without Mohamed Salah in the squad. But I’ve also no doubts on Arsenal – even if recent results were poor they remain an excellent team in my opinion and they will be back.

On Salah, I’m aware there has been speculation about Liverpool making a short-term loan signing up front to cover for him, but I honestly have no news on that at the moment, it’s still very early. Let’s see if Liverpool decide to move, but for now there’s nothing concrete and I personally believe they have a very good squad – they can survive for some games without Salah.

Finally, there are multiple clubs in the race for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho. Wolves want him, also Hull City, Leeds and Southampton. Game time will be crucial for Liverpool to make the decision after he struggled to play at RB Leipzig and was recalled. Fabio’s agents will be consulted by Liverpool and then the club will decide. Southampton are really pushing for this one, but there’s still no decision made.