Jhon Duran is expected to leave Aston Villa after failing to become a first-team regular.

Serie A side AC Milan are believed to be interested in the young striker, who, according to recent reports, has clashed with Unai Emery following several substitutions.

And according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, the name at the top of the Villa boss’ wishlist to replace the outgoing Duran is Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Thought to be under consideration by Aston Villa, Iheanacho, who will be out of contract with the Foxes at the end of the season, could make the switch to the Midlands.

During his six-and-a-half years at the King Power, Nigeria’s Iheanacho, who left Manchester City in 2017, has scored 61 goals and registered 35 assists in 227 games in all competitions.