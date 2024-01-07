Video: Erling Haaland was not happy with Man City star laughing at his outfit

Man City were 5-0 winners over Huddersfield in their FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday and the Premier League champions did it without Erlign Haaland.

The striker is still recovering from his foot injury and had to watch from the sidelines at the Etihad.

Following the match, Jack Grealish mocked the Norway star’s outfit and the 23-year-old responded by playfully hitting his teammate.

It is hard to hear what was said by the Englishman but they surely will still be friends tomorrow.