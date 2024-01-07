Video: Erling Haaland was not happy with Man City star laughing at his outfit

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City were 5-0 winners over Huddersfield in their FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday and the Premier League champions did it without Erlign Haaland. 

The striker is still recovering from his foot injury and had to watch from the sidelines at the Etihad.

Following the match, Jack Grealish mocked the Norway star’s outfit and the 23-year-old responded by playfully hitting his teammate.

It is hard to hear what was said by the Englishman but they surely will still be friends tomorrow.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes comments after triple injury blow during 1-1 draw
Manchester City star remains ‘top priority’ for Saudi Pro League clubs
Pep Guardiola praises the return of Kevin de Bruyne after FA Cup win
More Stories Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.