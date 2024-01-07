Video: Liverpool star produces World-class block to save teammate’s blushes

Arsenal and Liverpool have entered the halftime break in their FA Cup tie level at 0-0 but it could have been different if it wasn’t for Ibrahima Konate.

The Gunners have been the better of the two teams and with 11 minutes on the clock, Joe Gomez made a mistake that allowed Mikel Arteta’s side in.

Kai Havertz cut the ball back to Nelson whose shot was blocked exceptionally by Konate before Martin Odegaard would go on to hit the crossbar.

The clash promises to have a lively second half as both clubs will not want a replay.