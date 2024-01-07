Video: Liverpool target shows why he is one of Klopp’s “favourite players” with FA Cup goal

West Ham have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Bristol City courtesy of an excellent piece of play from Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen. 

The England star is admired by Jurgen Klopp and the Reds manager even said that the 27-year-old is “one of his favourite players” ahead of Liverpool‘s Carabao Cup clash against the Hammers last month.

Bowen has often been linked with a move to Anfield and with the future of Mohamed Salah still uncertain heading into the summer transfer window, the West Ham man has made his case to replace the superstar even stronger with his goal in the FA Cup today against Bristol City.

