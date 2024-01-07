Video: Marco Asensio sets up Kylian Mbappe with incredible flick assist

Marco Asensio set his teammate up with a smart back heel in the box on Sunday afternoon.

PSG progressed to the next round of the French Cup after beating sixth-tier side Revel 9-0 away from home.

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as he bagged a 48th-minute hat-trick with his second goal standing out, not for the finish but for the assist.

With the ball clipped into the box, Asensio improvised and flicked the ball into the path of his teammate who headed home.

🇫🇷 Goal: Kylian Mbappé | US Revel 0-4 PSG pic.twitter.com/tjSztPOx6s — Follow @footcolic for other goals! (@flower44543) January 7, 2024

Video courtesy of DAZN.