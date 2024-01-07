(Video) Patrick Bamford scores sensational FA Cup goal vs. Peterborough

Stop what you are doing and watch this goal!

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford has scored a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender against Peterborough during Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Cruising the tie and winning 3-0, Daniel Farke not only witnessed his side put in a great collective performance, but he also saw Bamford convert a sensational solo effort.

Check out the moment the Englishman silenced the home crowd below.