Liverpool have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Arsenal courtesy of a Jakub Kiwior own goal.
The Gunners have been the better of the two teams but Jurgen Klopp’s team have stayed in the match. When the Reds got a free-kick late in the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold made the moment count.
The right-back swung in a delicious cross and Kiwior jumped up to head it into his own net past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale.
Deadlock: Broken ?@LFC have lift-off!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1GNRgi9Nsl
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2024
Liverpool lead! And it's an own goal from Jakub Kiwior.
What about that delivery though from Trent Alexander-Arnold? ?#BBCFACup #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/xBwA82IdWW
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 7, 2024