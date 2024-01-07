Liverpool have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Arsenal courtesy of a Jakub Kiwior own goal.

The Gunners have been the better of the two teams but Jurgen Klopp’s team have stayed in the match. When the Reds got a free-kick late in the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold made the moment count.

The right-back swung in a delicious cross and Kiwior jumped up to head it into his own net past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale.