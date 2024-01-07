West Ham ready to sell 28-year-old winger, Fulham keen

Fulham are keen on acquiring the services of 28-year-old West Ham United winger Said Benrahma and according to a report by Football Insider, the Hammers are ready to sanction the sale of the Algerian international in the ongoing transfer window.

Initially, Benrahma joined West Ham United towards the end of 2020 from Brentford on a short loan. The move was made permanent in the winter of 2021 and he has been an important part of their first team since.

However, things have changed of late. The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order. Out of his 21 appearances in the ongoing season, only 12 have come as a starter.

While he still has more than two years left on his deal with the Hammers, Benrahma wants to part ways with the club in search of regular first-team football. Multiple clubs are interested in acquiring his services and Fulham are one of them.

The Cottagers are looking to add more firepower to their attack and they feel the 28-year-old could help their cause. As a result, they are looking to make a move for his services but will have to wait until the very end of the ongoing transfer window.

The Algerian international is not a part of the African Cup of Nations and he will be providing the much-needed cover for Mohammed Kudus who will be unavailable during January and Lucas Paqueta who is recovering from injury.

As a result, the Hammers won’t sanction his sale until the very end of the transfer window. West Ham will look for an all-cash deal, but Fulham are expected to push for a loan deal with a buy option or obligation.