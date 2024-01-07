West Ham staff disappointed with first-team player this season

West Ham United staff are reportedly not entirely happy with Said Benrahma this season, with the Algerian winger not quite at his best.

According to reports, the Hammers’ backroom team are concerned, with Benrahma not impressing them with the way he’s conducted himself this season.

It could now be that Benrahma could be sold by West Ham, with a source close to David Sullivan supposedly casting serious doubt over the player’s future.

This is according to a report from the reliable Claret and Hugh, and fans will undoubtedly be concerned and hope this saga can be resolved as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

